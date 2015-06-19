Killing Joke reveal Pylon and confirm UK tour

Killing Joke have named their upcoming 16th album and announced a UK tour.
The English rock icons will issue Pylon later this year via Spinefarm Records – their first new material since 2012’s MMXII. And a nine-date tour kicks off in Cardiff on October 25.
Singer Jaz Coleman, guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover and drummer Paul Ferguson played at this week’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London, which were hosted by Anthrax frontman Scott Ian.
Tickets for the UK tour are available here.
Killing Joke UK tour dates
Oct 25: Cardiff University Great Hall
Oct 26: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 27: Exeter Lemon Grove
Oct 28: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 31: Birmingham The Institute
Nov 01: Manchester The Ritz
Nov 03: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 04: Leeds Beckett University
Nov 06: London The Roundhouse