Killing Joke reveal Pylon and confirm UK tour

Killing Joke have named their upcoming 16th album and announced a UK tour.

The English rock icons will issue Pylon later this year via Spinefarm Records – their first new material since 2012’s MMXII. And a nine-date tour kicks off in Cardiff on October 25.

Singer Jaz Coleman, guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover and drummer Paul Ferguson played at this week’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London, which were hosted by Anthrax frontman Scott Ian.

Oct 25: Cardiff University Great Hall

Oct 26: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 27: Exeter Lemon Grove

Oct 28: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 31: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 01: Manchester The Ritz

Nov 03: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Leeds Beckett University

Nov 06: London The Roundhouse

