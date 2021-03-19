Kayak release video for brand new single Waiting

Legendary Dutch prog rockers Kayak have released a video for their brand new single Waiting, which you can watch below. The band will release Out Of This World, their 18th studio album and the follow-up to 2014's Seventeen, through InsideOut Music on May 7.

“Not the kind of song you’d expect from Kayak, I suppose, and all the more reason to do it," says keyboard player and founder member Ton Scherpenzeel. "We get a little but disturbing peek inside the mind of someone who is overly obsessed by what he thinks is his love for another person.”

Out Of This World features 15 new Kayak tarcks and sees the return of drummer Hans Eijkenaar. The remainder of the current line-up features lead singer Bart Schwertmann, guitaruist Marcel Singor and bass player Kristoffer Gildenlöw.

Kayak have previously released a video for Mystery. Out Of This World is available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD, and as digital album. An exclusive blood red vinyl edition is available directly from the band.

Pre-order Out Of This World.