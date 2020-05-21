Kavus Torabi announces debut solo album launch online

Gong and Knifeworld mainman Kavus Torabi will launch his new solo album, Hip To The Jag, with an exclusive live online stream tomorrow at 7pm.

"I hope you can join me," he says. "I'll be playing songs from Hip To The Jag plus a few Knifeworld tunes and some favourites by other people, including Faust, Voivod, Hatfield And The North, The Monkees and Iron Maiden."

Torabi releases his debut solo album Hip To The Jag tomorrow, which is available via his Bandcamp page.

Torabi's album launch live stream will take place via his Facebook page tomorrow, Friday May 22, at 7pm (BST).