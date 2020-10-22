Katatonia release new live video of Behind The Blood

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia have released a live clip of Behind The Blood. The track is taken from the band's upcoming live album, Dead Air, which will be released through Peaceville Records on November 13.

The 20-song set was recorded when Katatonia performed an extensive and majestic set of fan favourites plus the live premiere of 3 songs from City Burials, captured during their May 2020 lockdown session.

"Here’s our first and (so far) only live rendition of Behind The Blood from our latest album, City Burials," says singer Joneas Renkse. "As weird as these times are, it gives us a little comfort to know that we made an attempt to defy the situation and did what we miss the most right now: playing a show."

The recording, mixing & engineering work was orchestrated by David Castillo, notable for his extensive body of work with Katatonia to date, and the performance itself was professionally filmed by Blackbox Video.

Dead Air will be released on the 13th November as a gatefold double LP; a limited edition 3-disc set featuring 2 audio discs and DVD format and digitally.

Pre-order Dead Air.