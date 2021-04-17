Karnivool reschedule The Regeneration Tour to April/May 2022

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have rescheduled their European The Regeneration Tour to April/May 2022. The dates, originally scheduled for September and October 2021, will be the first time the band have visited Europe since their 2015 live dates.

"As with so many other artists during these strange times, Karnivool have been forced to reschedule their forthcoming tour into next year," the band state. "[We] will embark on the completely rescheduled European and UK tour in April & May 2022. All original dates have been moved into the new run.



"The Regeneration Tour will cross Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Netherlands and the UK. Karnivool are renowned for their breath-taking live shows and will bring their full Australian set to Europe for what will be a streak of more unforgettable performances."

The tour, which includes six UK dates, sees the quintet return after the 2015 dates, when Karnivool were supporting the release of the bands last studio album Asymmetry (2013) and sold out London's Roundhouse venue.

Karnivool recently released their first three albums - Asymmetry, Sound Awake (2009) and Themata (2005) - on vinyl for the first time ever.

All existing tickets remain valid for reschedule dates (below) - any issues please refer to your place of purchase.

Ticket information.

(Image credit: Karnivool)

The rescheduled Regeneration Tour 2022 dates:

Apr 30: NED Tilburg 013

May 1: GER Ludwigsburg Scala

May 2: GER Frankfurt Batchkapp

May 4: GER Berlin Huxley's

May 5: GER Hamburg Markethalle

May 6: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset,

May 7: NOR Oslo John Dee

May 9: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb

May 10: SWE Gothenburg Valand

May 11: SWE Malmo KB Halle

May 13: CZE Prague Acxropolis

May 15: GER Munich Backstage Werk

May 16: GER Koln Live Music Hall

May 17: FRA Paris, Bataclan

May 19: UK Bristol SWX

May 20: UK Manchester Academy 11

May 21: UK Birmingham Institute

May 23: UK Glasgow Garage

May 24: UK Leeds Stylus

May 25: UK: London Forum