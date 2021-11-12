Karnivool release video trailer for new live Blu-ray

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced that they will release a new live Blue-ray, Decade Of Sound Awake, On December 10. You can watch a video trailer fo the new Blu-ray below.

Decade Of Sound Awake is a recording of the band's livestream from earlier this year where they performed the whole of their acclaimed 2009 album Sound Awake. Forced to cancel most of their Australian Decade Of Sound Awake tour due to the Covid pandemic, Karnivool took their full touring production into the Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth for the special live streamed event.



Shot in a venue singled out for its incredible contemporary design and unique acoustic properties, the historic performance includes a full run through of the Sound Awake album, key songs from their other albums (including fan favourite Fade, captured on film properly for the first time), and some new material.



Within hours of the May broadcast, they’d had an avalanche of requests from their global fanbase for a physical version of the visually stunning concert.

Karnivool will also play their rescheduled The Regeneration Tour European tour dates in April and May 2022.