Karnivool line up Australian dates

Karnivool have announced a series of shows in their homeland of Australia.

They’re currently in the studio in Perth working on the follow-up to 2013’s Asymmetry but will take time out from writing sessions to play seven live dates in April, including two previously announced appearances in South Africa. It’ll be the first time Ian Kenny and co have visited the country.

The band said: “It’s been a long, long time since we’ve toured an entirely new country – South Africa, let’s do this.

“We’ve tried to get to South Africa many times over the last few years. Pretty stoked to have these dates be our first announced shows of 2016.”

Tickets are available via the band’s official website.

Apr 13: Geralfton Wintersun, Australia

Apr 15: Port Hedland Pier Hotel, Australia

Apr 16: Karratha Tambrey Centre, Australia

Apr 22: Cape Town Mercury, South Africa

Apr 23: Johannesburg Bassline, South Africa

Apr 27: Bunbury Prince Of Wales, Australia

Apr 28: Perth Badlands, Australia