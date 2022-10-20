Karin Park shares video for atmospheric new single Traces of Me

Swedish musician Karin Park has streamed her brand new single, the ** Traces Of Me, which you can listen to below.

it's taken from Park's upcoming album, Private Collection, a set of nine re-recordings – with radically different instrumentation – of tracks from her seven-album back catalogue, which was released through Pelagic Records earlier this month.

"What’s now a whisper, once was a song," enthuses Park, who has been described as the 'Scandinvaian Nico' and by dark ambient legend Lustmord as a 'force of nature'. "A fire can only burn for so long.» In this video I’ll let you in on a grown woman’s broken heart. The song Traces Of Me opens my new record Private Collection and is an invitation in to the deepest of me.

“This record is very much a journey in solitude that I’ve been longing to make. These are my favourite songs from 20 years of writing, re-recorded as I hear them now. Many of these versions are how I play them live, alone with my synths, Mellotron and organ."

Private Collection is largely a solo affair, although Park's husband Kjetil Nernes (Årabrot) feaures on guitars and Andrew Liles (Nurse With Wound) on synths, as well as Benedetta Simeone on cello.

Park will support A.A. Williams on her upcoming live dates in September and October.

Pre-order Private Collection.