Kaprepkar's Constant release video for Xmas single

Kaprekar's Constant have released a video for their new Christmas single, All You Wish Yourself, which features former Van der Graaf Generator sax player David Jackson. You can watch the whole video below.

"Hopefully the song’s uplifting message will be welcomed by the many election and Brexit-weary," bassist and co-writer Nick Jefferson tells Prog.

All You Wish Yourself will be available to download from 29th November and a limited edition CD single (100 units) will be released on 6th December on Talking Elephant Records.

Kaprekar's Constant released their second album Depth of Field in September. The band will be back in the studio in the New Year working on new music for an extended, double-vinyl release of the new album.