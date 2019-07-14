Kaprekar's Constant reveal new album title and artwork...

British prog rockers Kaprekar's Constant have announced details of their second album. The band will release Depth Of Field through Talking Elephant Records on September 20.

The follow-up to 2017's debut Fate Outsmarts Desire is the first to feature Caravan drummer Mark Walker, and also features former Van der Graaf Generator saxophonist David Jackson and a contribution from jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson.

"Apart from the addition of Caravan’s Mark Walker on drums and percussion, the line up remains the same," guitarist Al Nicholson tells Prog. "We’re delighted that David Jackson found time to weave his special magic on six of the seven tracks and, of course, to have Ian Anderson’s contribution is very special to us as massive Jethro Tull fans. Fans of the first album will find much to enjoy on Depth Of Field with the same blend of epic storytelling pieces and some shorter tracks.'

Full track listing:

Rosherville Part1

Holywell Street

Ghost Planes

The Nightwatchman

White Star’s Sunrise

Rosherville Part 2

Depth of Field