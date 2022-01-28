Kaprekar's Constant release new video for Victorious

UK prog rock octet Kaprekar's Constant have released a new video for their brand new single Victorious, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album The Murder Wall, which will be released by the band on March 25.

“Victorious is the first single edit from our forthcoming album, The Murder Wall," explains guitarist Al Nicholson. “It encompasses everything about Kaprekar’s Constant. Quiet acoustic passages, sung in turn by vocalists Bill Jefferson and Dorie Jackson, give way to ever increasingly complex melodies. Triumphant choruses announce final ascent and the whole band swing into a crashing cascade of guitar (Al Nicholson),synthesiser, (Mike Westergaard),sax, (David Jackson), drums, (Mark Walker) and bass (Nick Jefferson) as the flag is raised!"

The Murder Wall, the band's third album and follow-up to 2019's Depth Of Field, will be released by the band on March 25, and is another conceptual affair, this time chronicling six different attempts to climb the North Face of The Eiger, one of mountaineering’s most difficult challenges.

The action takes place between 1935 and 2007, glimpsed from the hotel terraces of Kleine Scheidegg, through the strategically placed telescopes trained on the climbing parties. From this small hamlet, towered over by the 13,000 foot mountain, various triumphs and tragedies are observed.

Victorious will be available to purchase from all digital platforms from Friday 28 January.





