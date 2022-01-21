Kaprekar's Constant release teaser video for new album

UK prog rock octet Kaprekar's Constant gave released a video trailer for their upcoming album, The Murder Wall, which you can watch in full below.

The Murder Wall, the band's third album and follow-up to 2019's Depth Of Field, will be released by the band on March 25, and is another conceptual affair, this time chronicling six different attempts to climb the North Face of The Eiger, one of mountaineering’s most difficult challenges.

The action takes place between 1935 and 2007, glimpsed from the hotel terraces of Kleine Scheidegg, through the strategically placed telescopes trained on the climbing parties. From this small hamlet, towered over by the 13,000 foot mountain, various triumphs and tragedies are observed.

“We’d spoken about writing and recording an album inspired by the landscape and the spirit of adventure and heroism of some of the mountaineers who have attempted to climb the North Face," explains bassist Nick Jefferson. "Al (Nicholson) has visited the area many times and hatched the plan for our own humble attempt to reach the summit, musically speaking."

The Murder Wall features a guest appearance from Judie Tzuke, and will be released on gatefold CD, with specially commissioned artwork by internationally-acclaimed fine artist, Sean Jefferson, through Talking Elephant Records. The album will also be available to download on all usual platforms. A double-vinyl version will be available via Plane Groovy later in 2022.

Kaprekar’s Constant can be seen playing live at A New Day Festival and The Cropredy Fringe festival in August 2022. More dates are to be added in due course.