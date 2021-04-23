Kansas stream new live version of The Wall

US prog rockers Kansas have streamed a new live version of their 1976 song The Wall, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming live album, Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 28.

The Wall originally featured on the band's 1976 album Leftoverture, which of course was their commercial breakthrough which included their first major crossover hit Carry On Wayward Son, which also features on Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond.

“We knew we wanted to release a live album of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour," says drummer and album co-producer Phil Ehart. "Being unable to tour for more than a year has given us the opportunity to work on Point of Know Return Live & Beyond and release it for our fans who are missing live concerts as much as we are.

Kansas recently announced that guitarist and producer Zakk Rivzi had left the band. Rizvi joined Kansas in 2016 and co-produced the band's last two studio albums, 2016's The Prelude Implicit and last year's The Absence Of Presence. Both albums were well received, going a long way to establishing the band with new singer Ronnie Platt and later keyboard player Tom Brislin.

In a short statement, Kansas said: "The band Kansas announces that guitarist Zak Rizvi has resigned and that he looks forward to pursuing new projects. We thank Zak for his many contributions throughout the years and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

Kansas carries on with original member Phil Ehart on drums, original member Richard Williams on guitar, Billy Greer on bass and vocals, David Ragsdale on violin, guitar and vocals, Ronnie Platt on lead vocals and keyboards, and Tom Brislin on keyboards and vocals."

Pre-order Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond.