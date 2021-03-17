Kansas announce new live album for May

Kansas have announced they will release a new live album, Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond, through InsideOut Music on May 28.

The new album features 22 songs selected from 12 shows recorded in 2019 and 2020 during Kansas’ Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. The setlist includes the band’s sextuple-platinum album, Point of Know Return, performed in its entirety, as well as classic hits and deep cuts.

“We knew we wanted to release a live album of the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour," says drummer and album co-producer Phil Ehart. "Being unable to tour for more than a year has given us the opportunity to work on Point of Know Return Live & Beyond and release it for our fans who are missing live concerts as much as we are. When we discussed who would mix the album, we thought the best possible person would be the guy who mixes the band live every night and recorded the shows on the road. Nobody knows better how Kansas sounds live than our front of house engineer, Chad Singer!”

“This live album sounds great,” adds Kansas guitarist and fellow co-producer, Richard Williams. “We wanted to make sure this album captures and represents how Kansas sounds live in concert. Point of Know Return Live & Beyond does just that.”

Point of Know Return Live & Beyond, will be available as a double CD digipak, triple 180-gram vinyl + 2 CD box-set, and digitally. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-orders start on March 26.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Kansas: Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond

CD1

1. Cold Grey Morning

2. Two Cents Worth

3. The Wall

4. Song for America

5. Summer

6. Musicatto

7. Taking in the View

8. Miracles Out of Nowhere

CD2

1. Point of Know Return

2. Paradox

3. The Spider

4. Portrait (He Knew)

5. Closet Chronicles

6. Lightning’s Hand

7. Dust in the Wind

8. Sparks of the Tempest

9. Nobody’s Home

10. Hopelessly Human

11. Carry On Wayward Son

12. People of the South Wind

13.Refugee

14. Lonely Wind