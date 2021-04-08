Guitarist Zakk Rizvi quits Kansas

US prog rockers Kansas have announced that guitarist Zakk Rizvi has quit the band.

Rizvi joined Kansas in 2016 and co-produced the band's last two studio albums, 2016's The Prelude Implicit and last year's The Absence Of Presence. Both albums were well received, going a long way to establishing the band with new singer Ronnie Platt and later keyboard player Tom Brislin.

In a short statement, Kansas said: "The band Kansas announces that guitarist Zak Rizvi has resigned and that he looks forward to pursuing new projects.

We thank Zak for his many contributions throughout the years and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

Kansas carries on with original member Phil Ehart on drums, original member Richard Williams on guitar, Billy Greer on bass and vocals, David Ragsdale on violin, guitar and vocals, Ronnie Platt on lead vocals and keyboards, and Tom Brislin on keyboards and vocals."

Kansas will release a new live album, Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond, through InsideOut Music on May 28.