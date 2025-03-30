Bachman-Turner Overdrive have released their first new song in nearly 30 years. 60 Years Ago arrives ahead of the first date of the band's Back In Overdrive tour, which kicks off in Victoria, British Columbia, on April 1.

“As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called 60 Years Ago,” says band founder Randy Bachman. "It features Tal Bachman [Randy's son], KoKo Bachman [Tal's wife], and me, with Fred Turner on vocals, and features an incredible guitar solo from Neil Young.

"This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the ’60s, a time when the city’s music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents. Everyone I’ve talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

60 Years Ago is the first freshly recorded material from BTO since 1996's poorly-received Trial By Fire: Greatest & Latest (a collection of rerecordings made without Bachman), and the band's first original material since 1984's BTO album.

Bachman and Fred Turner are the only surviving members of BTO's original lineup, as both Robbie Bachman (drums) and Tim Bachman (guitar) died in 2023. Meanwhile, the band's touring lineup includes the three Bachmans alongside Lance Lapointe (bass) and Brent Knudsen (guitar).

"We’re playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible," says Bachman senior. "We can’t wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is back!”

The band also play US dates in July and August. Full schedule below.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive - 60 Years Ago (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 01: Victoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Apr 03: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Apr 04: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Apr 06: Cranbrook Western Financial Place, BC

Apr 08: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Apr 09: Grande Prairie Bonnetts Energy Centre, AB

Apr 11: Tsuut'ina Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Apr 12: Tsuut'ina Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Apr 13: Lethbridge VisitLethbridge.com Arena, AB

Apr 15: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Apr 17: Brandon Westoba Place, MB

Apr 19: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Apr 24: Kitchener The Aud, ON

Apr 26: Toronto The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort, ON

Apr 28: St. Catharines Meridian Centre, ON

Apr 29: Peterborough Memorial Centre, ON

May 01: London Canada Life Place, ON

May 02: Ottawa TD Place, ON

May 04: Sudbury Arena, ON

May 05: Laval Place Bell, QC

May 07: Saint John TD Station, NB

May 08: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Jul 18: Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, IA

Jul 19: Welch Treasure Island Resort and Casino, MN

Jul 20: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Jul 22: Interlochen Kresge Auditorium, MI

Jul 24: Appleton Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, WI

Jul 25: Terre Haute The Mill Terre Haute, IN

Jul 26: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Jul 28: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, IL

Jul 29: Elk Grove The Village Green, IL

Jul 31: Jefferson City Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater, MO

Aug 01: El Reno Lucky Star Casino, OK

Aug 03: Amarillo Civic Center Complex, TX

Aug 15: West Wendover Peppermill, NV

Aug 16: Beaver Creek Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC), CO

Aug 18: Boise Western Idaho Fair, ID

Aug 21: Pala Pala Casino Spa & Resort, CA

Aug 22: Fort Mcdowell We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, AZ

Aug 23: Albuquerque Route 66 Casino Hotel, NM

Sep 20: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Get BTO tickets.