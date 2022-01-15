Kalle Wallner releases video for solo single Three

RPWL and Blind Ego guitarist Kalle Wallner has released a video for his brand new solo single Three, which you can watch below. It's taken from his upcoming solo album Voices, which will be released on February 25.

"I am thrilled to have singer Arno Menses from Subsignal and drummer Marco Minnemann my bandmates bandmates who musically implement the harmonious reconciliation of contradictions and the normalisation of madness," Wallner enthuses.

Three is the only vocal track on the upcoming album which alongside Minnemann and Menses also features Wallner's RPWL band mate Yogi Lang on keyboards. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

(Image credit: Press)

Kalle Wallner: Voices

1. One

2. Two

3. Three

4. Four

5. Five

6. Six

7. Seven. Out.