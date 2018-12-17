RPWL announce new album and European tour

German prog rockers will release their latest album, Tales From Outer Space, on March 22. The band have also released a new trailer ahead of the album which you can watch below.

"After three live albums, it was incredibly fun to create own songs again," guitarist Kalle Wallner told Prog. "I'm incredibly proud of the new album and cannot wait until we can finally present it live in April!“

Singer and keyboard player Yogi Lang discusses the science fiction theme on the new Long player. “This time it has not become a concept album in the true sense. However, there are seven short stories about science fiction. For us it was not only thematically very interesting, but also musically an incredible playground, which literally invited to experiment with sounds and all imaginable musical stylistic devices.”

The band have also announced a European tour for April, which includes an appearance at next year's Winter's End festival. RPWL will play:

UK London, Boston Music Rooms - April 2

UK Bilston, The Robin - 3

UK Glasgow, Ivory Blacks (also with Abel Ganz) - 4

UK Chepstow, Winter’s End - 5

NL Zoetermeer, De Boerderij - 7

D Bremen, Meisenfrei - 8

D Hamburg, Logo - 9

PL Bydgoszcz, Klub Kuznia - 10

PL Warsaw, Progresja - 11

PL Piekary Slaskie - 12

PL Suchy Las/Poznan, tba. - 13

D Reichenbach, Artrock-Festival - 14

D Berlin, Maschinenhaus - 16

CZ Prague, tba. - 17

D Isernhagen, Bluesgarage - 18

B Verviers, Spirit of 66 - 19

F Pagney-derrière-Barine, Chez Paulette - 20

CH Pratteln, Z7 - 22

D Stuttgart, clubCANN - 23

D Rheine, Hypothalamus - 24

D Oberhausen, Zentrum Altenberg - 25

D Aschaffenburg, Colos-Saal - 26

D Freising, Lindenkeller - 27