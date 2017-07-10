Kaipa announce new album Children Of The Sounds

Kaipa have announced that they’ll release their 13th album titled Children Of The Sounds later this year.

The Swedish outfit’s follow-up to 2014’s Sattyg will arrive on September 22 via InsideOut Music, with mastermind Hans Lundin joined on the record by Per Nilsson, Morgan Ågren, Jonas Reingold, Patrik Lundström and Aleena Gibson. Violinist Elin Rubinsztein will also make a guest appearance.

Lundin says: “In November 2014, when I was still filled with all the energy I had captured during the summer, I started to write the new songs. What really made me push the start button this time was a magic spirit that filled my whole body after visiting a concert with Morgan Ågren and his band Mats & Morgan Band.

“I woke up the morning after the concert and still felt that enormous groove filling every part of my consciousness. I realised that I had to canalise all this energy somewhere so I decided to start to write some new music.

“I had also found a lot of inspiration from the long bicycle rides that I made during the summer in the open land-scape around Uppsala. It was like if the notes were rising up from the billowing fields I passed and the words were falling like raindrops from the clear sky.”

He adds: “I suddenly had found the key to open up all these ideas that had been slumbering at the back of my mind for a while. All the beauty and the wondrous inspiration from nature in combination with this ‘enormous groove’ made me create five long songs during the next months.”

Find the Children Of The Sounds cover art and tracklist below.

Kaipa Children Of The Sounds tracklist

Children Of The Sounds On The Edge Of New Horizons Like A Serpentine The Shadowy Sunlight What’s Behind The Fields

