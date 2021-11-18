Justin Hayward leads new The War Of The Worlds video for Life Begins Again

Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward leads the cast of Jeff Wayne's multi-award winning The War Of The Worlds in a brand new video for Life Begins Again, the closing track from the famous work.

Hayward, reprising his original role as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist. and a cast, which includes Inglorious singer Nathan James (The Voice Of Humanity), Duncan James (Parson Nathaniel), Claire Richards as Beth, The Parson’s Wife, Anna-Marie Wayne as Carrie, The Journalist’s Fiancée and Kevin Clifton as The Artilleryman, will take the show out on. the road in March and April next year.

“I'm very proud to announce the release of Life Begins Again, a song for the times," says Jeff Wayne. "From my musical version of The War of The Worlds, it’s performed by the cast of our coming 2022 arena tour. But why a song for the times? Well, while the world has faced many challenges in recent years, commitment and faith remain at the heart of our chance for the future. Life can, and will, begin again."

“I’m very happy to be back as part of The War of the World’s family, this time with Jeff’s production The Life Begins Again Tour," adds Hayward. "Wherever I go in the world, Forever Autumn, along with Nights in White Satin, is one of the songs that people know and love, and as a singer it’s a joy to perform.This production is sure to be spectacular, and the music as wonderful as ever. I’m looking forward to it all very much."

Liam Neeson retains his role in 3D holography as The Journalist while Jeff Wayne again conducts the Black Smoke Band and symphonic ULLAdubULLA Strings while the show also features the iconic 3-tonne, 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real-flame Heat Rays over the audience.

You can see the dates below.

Mar 23: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Mar 24: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Mar 26: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena *

Mar 27: Brighton Centre

Mar 28: Brighton Centre

Mar 29: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 30: Bournemouth International Centre

Apr 01: Manchester AO Arena

Apr 02: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Apr 03: Leeds First District Arena

Apr 05: Hull Bonus Arena

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Arena

Apr 07: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Apr 09: London The O2 *



*Matinee and evening shows

Get tickets.