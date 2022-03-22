Justin Hayward announces September live dates for England

Justin Hayward takes his The Voice Of The Moody Blues live show on the road in September

Justin Hayward has announced a run of English tour dates for Setpember, billed as 'The Voice Of The Moody Blues'.

“I’m so very pleased to be back on the road in the UK this September, with a set full of old songs and new, as well as the stories around them," Hayward explains. "With me will be the amazing, award winning guitarist Mike Dawes along with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Julie Ragins -, a renowned recording artist in her own right - and Karmen Gould, the finest young flute player of her generation. We can’t wait to bring our show home."

Justin Hayward The Voice Of Moody Blues tour dates:
Sep 11: Western-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre
Sep 12: Birmingham Town Hall
Sep 13: Darlington Hippodrome
Sep 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion 
Sep17: Bournemouth Pavilion 
Sep 18: Eastleigh Concorde Club 
Sep 19: London Union Chapel 
Sep 21: Basingstoke Anvil 
Sep 22: Northampton Derngate
Sep 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Hayward will appear as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in the latest touring production of Jeff Wayne's musical version of The War of The Worlds later this month around the UK.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on general sale at 9am this Friday, March 25.

Get tickets.

