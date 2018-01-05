Watch Judas Priest’s video for blistering new track Lightning Strike

Judas Priest have released the full video for their new track Lightning Strike.

They previously shared a short video of the song, which will feature on their upcoming studio album Firepower, and made it available to stream via Spotify.

Now they’ve launched the video, showcasing the second track on what will be their 18th record.

Revolver report that Firepower was produced by Tom Allom, who was behind the desk for the band’s output between 1979-1988, along with Andy Sneap.

Frontman Rob Halford tells them: “Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing and Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer,’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s.

“And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

Bassist Ian Hill adds: “Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense.”

Priest have also revealed the final Firepower tracklist, which can be found below, along with the cover art and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Judas Priest Firepower tracklist

Firepower Lightning Strike Evil Never Dies Never The Heroes Necromancer Children Of The Sun Guardians Rising From Ruins Flame Thrower Spectre Traitors Gate No Surrender Lone Wolf Sea Of Red

The story behind Judas Priest's British Steel album artwork

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK