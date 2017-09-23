Judas Priest announced as final Bloodstock headliner for 2018

Judas Priest have been revealed as the final headliner of Bloodstock festival 2018.

The announcement was made exclusively on the Metal Hammer Facebook page via a Facebook Live video with Bloodstock organisers Vicky Hungerford and Adam Gregory, plus Judas Priest’s own Ian Hill.

Speaking about their upcoming headline slot, the band say they are “thrilled, honoured and primed, ready to unleash Priest-style metal fury into the headbanging heart and home of heavy metal at Bloodstock!”

This will be Judas Priest’s first ever appearance at Bloodstock festival.

Judas Priest will be headlining the Friday night of Bloodstock, joining the previously announced headliners Gojira and Nightwish.

