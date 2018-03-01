KK Downing says recent Judas Priest comments were “regretfully misinterpreted”

KK Downing has issued a statement to clarify his recent comments regarding Judas Priest producer Andy Sneap.

Sneap, who co-produced the band’s upcoming album Firepower, will tour with Priest later this year after guitarist Glenn Tipton was forced to step back from the band’s live commitments after his Parkinson’s diagnosis came to light.

Downing, who left Judas Priest in 2011, reported he was “shocked and stunned” not to be asked back, and, referring to Sneap, he added: “I have no doubt that his contribution to the new Judas Priest album was much more than just as a producer.”

That drew a critical response from Priest frontman Rob Halford who stated that Tipton plays on every track on the record – and Downing has now set the record straight, saying that his comments were “regretfully misinterpreted.”

KK says: “Just to clarify that my complimenting Andy Sneap as I did was no more than I would have said about any other guitar playing producers that have also contributed much more than expected to our past albums.

“Great talent such as Chris Tsangarides (R.I.P) and Roy Z both not only produced – but also contributed song ideas, riffs and licks, lyric ideas etc.

“Consequently, albums like Painkiller and Angel Of Retribution would not have been the same without them. Even George Martin, I believe, provided much more for the Beatles than just the role of a normal producer.

“An extra musician in the studio, like the aforementioned talented producers, really does bring a great benefit.”

Judas Priest will head out on tour across North America from mid-March in support of Firepower, which will launch on March 9 via Columbia Records.

