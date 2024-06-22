Jordan Rudess details new solo album Permission To Fly

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared details about his upcoming solo album, Permission To Fly, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 6. You can also watch his new video for the track The Alchemist below.

Rudess announced back in February that he had signed a new solo deal with the prog specialist label and that his new album would feature vocalist Joe Payne and drummer Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness) as well as Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.

"The essence of the album is deeply informed by the tumultuous events of 2023-2024, with motifs of peace and anti-violence woven throughout many of the songs," Rudess explains.

While Rudess has steered the project musically, he's turned to his daughter Arianna for the lyrics on the new album.

"All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana," he continues. "While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job."

Permission To Fly will be available as a limited CD digipak and gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl (both incl. bonus material), as well as digitally. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Permission To Fly.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jordan Rudess: Permission To Fly

1.The Final Threshold

2. Into The Lair

3. Haunted Reverie

4. The Alchemist

5. Embers

6. Shadow of the Moon

7. Eternal

8. Footstep in the Snow

9. Dreamer

10. Incarnation (Bonus Track)

11. Chopin Fm(Bonus Track)