John Lydon announces massive I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right 2025 spoken word tour across the UK and Ireland

John Lydon is extending his I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right spoken word tour into 2025, due to the "overwhelming success" of this 2024 Q&A tour .
The former Sex Pistol and current Public Image Limited frontman will apparently be taking to the stage "untamed, unscripted and uncensored".
A press release announcing the shows declares that the tour will find the 68-year-old musician reflecting upon “Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”
Lydon adds, “I could be shit. I could be shite. I’m left-handed. John Lydon or John Rotten.”
The tour will kick off in the second week of September 2025, with four Irish shows, and carry on through to November 24, with a homecoming date at London's Golders Green Hippodrome.
I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right 2025 tour
Sep 10: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 11: Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 12: Ballybofey Balor Theatre, Ireland
Sep 13: Dublin The Complex, Ireland
Sep 19: Leeds City Varieties
Sep 20: Nelson Muni
Sep 22: Douglas Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man
Sep 24: Ilkley King’s Hall
Sep 25: Hull City Hall
Sep 26: Scunthorpe Bath Halls
Sep 27: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Sep 28: Stockport Forum
Oct 01: Buxton Opera House
Oct 02: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct 03: Hexham Queens Hall
Oct 04: Yarm The PAA
Oct 05: Middlesbrough Theatre
Oct 08: Langholm Buccleuch Centre
Oct 10: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall
Oct 12: Aberdeen Tivoli
Oct 15: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Oct 16: Sale Waterside Oct 17: Cromer Pier
Oct 18: Dudley Town Hall
Oct 22: Spalding South Holland Centre
Oct 23: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Oct 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 25: Stamford Corn Exchange
Oct 26: Peterborough New Theatre
Oct 29: Runcorn Brindley
Oct 30: Mansfield Palace
Oct 31: Wellingborough Castle
Nov 01: Eastbourne Devonshire Park
Nov 02: Greenwich Theatre
Nov 05: Eastleigh Thornden Hall
Nov 06: Paignton Palace
Nov 07: Frome Cheese and Grain
Nov 08: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 12: Blackburn King George Hall
Nov 13: Cannock Prince Of Wales
Nov 14: Stratford Upon Avon – Playhouse
Nov 15: Redditch Palace Theatre
Nov 16: Melton Mowbray Theatre
Nov 19: Barnstaple Queens
Nov 21: Launceston Town Hall
Nov 22: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
Nov 24: London Golders Green Hippodrome
The majority of dates are on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 6, here.
Lydon's former Sex Pistols bandmates Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook are touring the UK this month, playing Never Mind The Bollocks in full with Frank Carter fronting the band.
They will play:
Sep 20: Nottingham Rock City
Sep 21: Birmingham O2 Academy
Sep 22: Glasgow O2 Academy
Sep 24: Manchester Academy
Sep 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town