John Lodge releases new video for In These Crazy Times

Prog Award winner and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge has released. a video for In These Crazy Times. Lodge released the song, which also features Yes vocalist Jon Davison as a single back in July, but the new video has been released to support the charity Let Me Help, Inc: Mandate For Humanity who held a virtual charity event last night. You can watch the video below.

Let Me Help, Inc: Mandate For Humanity is a state and federally approved non-profit organisation created by philanthropist and entertainer John "SohoJohnny" Pasquale to benefit those less fortunate. It's mission is to help those shattered by the devastation and loss due to COVID-19, cancer, bullying, and other life threatening situations that surpass human understanding.

“Writing this song back in June little did i know we would all be still be in the pandemic now coming into December," says Lodge. "Both writing the song, and now recording it with my family in isolation and Jon Davison, gave me a creative purpose during these crazy times. I just hope everyone enjoys the song and hope that being part of the Let Me Help virtual event it can go some way to help others in these crazy times."

Lodge recorded the track in his home studio in Florida and he performed vocals and guitar and using GarageBand - keyboards and drums. Joining John alongside Davison are his wife, Kirsten and son, Kristian, both of whom have never recorded before.