John Lodge releases new live video of Moody Blues' Gemini Dream

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has premiered a new live video clip for Gemini Dream, originally from the Moody Blues' 1981 album Long Distance Voyager.

The new live version is taken from Lodge's upcoming live album The Royal Affair And After will be released on December 6.

“‘Long time no see’… those opening words to Gemini Dream resonate even more with me today - what was true in 1981 has become true again in 2021," Lodge explains. "The song is about balancing ‘twin’ lives – touring musicians, and non-touring musicians. I finished my tour on March 8, 2020, and was in lockdown within days, but I never expected to be off the road for this long… Although this was a forced ‘sojourn’, it was a creative time, writing and recording new songs and a time well-spent with family, but as the song says, “the time is right” to get back on the road. Let’s keep that Gemini Dream alive for all of us... and thank you for keeping the faith.”

The Royal Affair And After was recorded live in Las Vegas on The Royal Affair Tour, which also featured Yes, Carl Palmer, Asia and Arthur Brown, with additional tracks recorded during his subsequent USA dates. Yes singer Davison guests on Nights In White Satin while Edge narrates Late Lament, originally from Days Of Future Passed.

The Royal Affair And After, described by Lodge as "the soundtrack to my life" features live recordings of all his Moody Blues hits, plus special tributes to all his bandmates Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and drummer Graeme Edge, who sadly died last week.

Pre-order The Royal Affair And After.