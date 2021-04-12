John Lodge announces new single The Sun Will Shine

Moody Blues bassist John Lodge has announced that he will release a new digital single, The Sun Will Shine, on April 30.

“Who could have thought this pandemic is still with us?," exclaims Lodge. "I’m just grateful that I have my music to keep me company, and in a surreal way it has kept me focused on writing and recording new songs. I hope with these new songs to share with you my reflections of these times. It’s been a year since I was on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band but we will see you again in the not too distant future. Thank you for keeping the faith!”

Written and recorded during isolation, Lodge took hope and inspiration from watching the sunrise every morning. The Sun Will Shine features Yes singer Jon Davison on backing vocals as well as Lodge's 10,000 Light Years band.

The song will be part of a brand new EP, On Reflection, that is due to be incorporated into The Royal Affair And After, John’s upcoming live album scheduled for release in September. On Reflection will include three tracks that John wrote during the pandemic; The Sun Will Shine, the instrumental Sunset Over Cocohatchee Bay, and a 2021 remix of In These Crazy Times.

Pre-order The Sun Will Shine.