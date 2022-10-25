John Lodge announces Days Of Future Passed live dates for US

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has announced that he will be performing the band's classic 1967 album Days Of Future Passed on his upcoming US tour, as well as a selection of classic cuts.

The band's second album, the first to feature Lodge and new singer and guitarist Justin Hayward, saw the Moody Blues shift from the popular R'n'B style of 1965's debut The Magnificent Moodies, opting instead to work with an orchestra and created a suite of songs about the life of everyday man.

“November 2022 sees me looking back 55 years to that week in 1967,” says Lodge. “As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Graeme, Mike, Ray, Justin, and I, together with Tony, went into a studio, and seven days later we came out with an album that changed our lives forever.

“I’m sorry that the Moodies are no longer touring, and I miss my friends Ray and Graeme deeply, but as I looked back to the past, I realised that I also wanted to look forwards to the future. My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you. Thank to you the 10,000 Light Years Band, Jon Davison and, of course, Graeme, for their belief in this project and helping bring my vision to life."

Joining Lodge on stage will be his 10,000 Light Years Band, long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (guitars) and Jason Charboneau (cello). Jon Davison of YES will also be joining them for his special renditions of Nights In White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon plus the magical voice of Graeme Edge will be heard via a special recording.

John Lodge's Days Of Future Passed live dates:

Feb 18: MA Lexington Cary Hall

Feb 19: NH Plymouth Flying Monkey

Feb 21: TBC

Feb 22: CT Fairfield The Warehouse

Feb 24: MA Beverly The Cabot

Feb 25: CT Hartford Infinity Hall

Feb 26: RI Newport Jane Pickens Theatre

Feb 28: NY Patchogue Theatre

Mar 1: NY New York Sony Hall

Mar 3: NJ Newton Theatre

Mar 4: PA Glenside Keswick Theater

Mar 6: VA Virginia Beach Sandler Center

Mar 7: MD Annapolis Rams Head On Stage

Mar 9: GA Atlanta Variety Playhouse

Mar 10: FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Mar 11: FL Stuart The Lyric Theatre

Mar 14: FL Clearwater Capitol Theatre

Mar 15: FL Lauderdale Amaturo Theater

Mar 16: Rock and Romance Cruise

For tickets, VIP packages --which include a great seat, a personalised video message from John, exclusive merchandise, and more, please visit here.