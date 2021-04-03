John Lees Barclay James Harvest reschedule UK dates to 2022

John Lees Barclay James Harvest have rescheduled their 2021 UK tour dates to May 2022. Although the move affects the band's UK dates it seems the move is due to ongoing uncertainty across Europe rather than the UK with the current Covid pandemic.

"Due to continuing uncertainty about the feasibility of live concerts in 2021, the John Lees' Barclay James Harvest shows previously announced for London Islington Assembly and Leeds City Varieties have now been rescheduled," the band said in an announcement."

The band will now play Islington Assembly Hall on May 10 and Leeds City Varieties on May 12.

"Existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates - if you cannot attend the rescheduled shows, please contact the point of purchase for any queries regarding refunds."

At the same time the band have been forced to cancel their appearance at this year's A New Day Festival.

"JLBJH regret that they will be unable to perform on the bill at the New Day Festival in August 2021," the band add. "The band’s Summer concert schedule in Europe has been disrupted due to issues caused by the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic and unfortunately this has impacted on all the concerts originally planned for this Summer."

In a recent interview with Prog Magazine Lees revealed that the band are working on a new studio album, a follow-up to 2013's well-received North.