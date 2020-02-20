John Lees' Barclay James Harvest announce UK tour dates

John Lees' Barclay James Harvest have announced UK tour dates for October. These will be the band's first UK shows for two years, and they will be in support of a brand new studio album, which is currently slated for October.

The as yet unnamed album will be the band's first new music for seven years. The band's last album, North, was released in 2013. The band will be performing songs from their new album on the tour.

The band will be performing at several festivals beforehand, including HRH Prog in March and A New Day Festival in August.

John Lees Barclay James Harvest will play:

Oct 15: Cardiff Tramshed

Oct 16: Frome Cheese & Grain

Oct 22: London Islington Assembly Hall

Oct 23: Salisbury City Hall

Oct 24: Leeds City Varieties

Oct 31: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music Theatre

See the band's website for further details.