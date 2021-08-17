John & Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies stream new Halloween song Unkillable

John Carpenter, son Cody and Godson Daniel Davies, who make up Carpenter's live music band, have streamed a brand new song, Unkillable, which you can listen to in full below.

It's the first new music to be heard from the upcoming soundtrack of the film Halloween Kills, which will be released on the same day as the film, October 15, through Sacred Bones Records. The new film is the second instalment in the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis.

In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween killed at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet.



From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills the movie is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.



Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that's conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who, nearly 50 years into his career, continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.

Halloween Kills will be available on various forms of coloured vinyl for various outlets as well as standard black and also on CD and cassette.