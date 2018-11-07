Jo Quail releases new video for Mandrel Cantus

Renowned cellist and composer Jo Quail has released a new music video for her track Mandrel Cantas, which you can watch below. The song is taken from her latest album, Exsolve which was released last week.

"Mandrel Cantus is the second track on Exsolve and the performance footage was filmed by Simon Kallas whilst creating the four excerpt videos for the rest of the album," Quail tells Prog. "Mike Fletcher is in Dunsborough, WA, and I work with Mike on many projects, both my own videos and soundtracks for his work as a landscape videographer and filmmaker. Mike blended his unique imagery to Simon's footage, not only complementing the existing four visuals of Exsolve but also conjoining the look and feel from previous album videos too. Much of what I do is inspired by landscape, and the internal or psychological mirror of this too, our own personal 'map' if you like, and this video encapsulates that completely."

Following her 2015 tour with post rocker Caspian, Quail has moved further into the left-field and dark rock area, appearing at this year's ArcTanGent and Tramlines festivals, as well as at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown festival on the Southbank. She has also recently toured Europe with Mono.

She will support the Prog Award-nominated Myrkur on her forthcoming European tour. They will play:

Sweden Stockholm Vasateatern - December 3

Norway Oslo John Dee - 4

Sweden Gothenburg Pustervik - 5

Denmark Aarhus Voxhall - 7

Denmark Copenhagen Pumpehuset - 8

Poland Poznan U Bazyla - 10

Poland Krakow Kwadrat - 11

Hungary Budapest Durer Kert - 13

Austria Vienna Arena - 14

Netherlands Tilburg 013 KZ - 16

UK London The Dome - 18

UK Bristol The Fleece - 19

UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms - 20

UK Glasgow The Great Eastern - 21

UK Manchester Gorilla - 22