Jimmy Eat World to headline the UK's 2000 Trees festival

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees have revealed named Jimmy Eat World as their first 2020 headliner.

The festival will take place on July 9-11 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, with 2000 Trees’ James Scarlett saying: “We don’t usually announce 2000 Trees bands before Christmas, but having Jimmy Eat World as main stage headliner just got us too damn excited.

“I’m absolutely certain this is going to be our biggest and best lineup ever. We have another 50-odd bands ready to go, but I’m afraid you’ll have to wait until January for details. My advice is get your tickets now before it sells out!”

Jimmy Eat World will headline the Thursday night and will play in support of their 10th studio album Surviving which launched last month.

Last year saw 2000 Trees ban plastic across the festival site and introduce the GreenGoblet cup scheme, which contributed to a six tonne reduction in in waste compared to the 2018 festival.

Organisers have also teamed up with two charities for the 2020 festival: Attitude Is Everything and Tree Aid.

Attitude Is Everything works with fans, artists and the live music industry to improve deaf and disabled people’s access to live music.

CEO Suzanne Bull says: “I’m thrilled that 2000 Trees are the first music company to announce how they are going to ‘play their part’ in Attitude Is Everything’s 20th anniversary next year.

“Fans and guests of the festival will be able to donate to us when purchasing their tickets.”

Tree Aid, meanwhile, helps protect the environment and works with local communities in Africa to help them grow trees for themselves and for future generations.

Tickets for 2000 Trees are on sale from the official website now.