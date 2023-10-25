Jethro Tull share suitably lupine new video for Wolf Unchained

Jethro Tull have shared a striking animated video for their brand new single, Wolf Unchained, which you can watch in full below.

The new single is the fourth to be taken from RökFlöte, the bands 23rd studio album, which they released through InsideOut Music in April.

The band have recently announced that the alternative mixes of RökFlöte, created by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, have now been made available via streaming services worldwide. Soord's Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes all featured on the two limited deluxe formats of RökFlöte that were released back in April.

“Now we have the Bruce Soord alternative stereo mixes to add, showing his different reading of the sounds and balances," says Tull leader Ian Anderson. "Music is the ears of the beholder! Good man, Bruce. Great job, Bruce."

Jethro Tull are currently out on their Seven Decades tour in North America, with further dates schedule across the world leading into 2024.