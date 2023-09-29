Jethro Tull release alternative mixes of latest album RökFlöte

Jethro Tull have announced that the alternative mixes of their recent album RökFlöte, created by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, have now been made available via streaming services worldwide.

Soord's Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes all featured on the two limited deluxe formats of RökFlöte that were released back in April.

“Now we have the Bruce Soord alternative stereo mixes to add, showing his different reading of the sounds and balances," says Tull leader Ian Anderson. "Music is the ears of the beholder! Good man, Bruce. Great job, Bruce."

Jethro Tull are currently out on their Seven Decades tour in North America, with further dates schedule across the world leading into 2024.

RökFlöte is available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes the Soiord Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes, as well as a bonus track and an in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Jethro Tull have previously released videos for the singles Ginnungagap, The Navigators and Hammer On Hammer.

Order RökFlöte.