Jethro Tull confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend festival

Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull have been confirmed for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival.

The event will take place in Barcelona, Spain, between June 30 and July 1, 2017, with Tull joining the previously announced Ulver.

Be Prog! My Friend organisers say: “Jethro Tull remain unstoppable thanks to the relentless spirit of charismatic frontman Ian Anderson.

“After more than 40 years, Tull continue to delight audiences with their variety and depth of experience, giving fans – young and old – the best of folk, jazz and classically-inspired progressive rock music.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets for the festival are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Parlophone will release Jethro Tull’s Stand Up: The Elevated Edition on November 18.

The expanded version of the band’s second album has been remixed by Steven Wilson in 5.1 surround and stereo. The collection offers bonus tracks and live footage from a concert in Sweden, where they opened for Jimi Hendrix in 1969.

Anderson recently picked Stand Up as his favourite album, adding: “Because that was my first album of first really original music. It has a special place in my heart.”

Stand Up: The Elevated Edition can be pre-ordered on Jethro Tull’s website.

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson: The Blues Roots Of A Prog Hero