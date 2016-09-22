Nick Simmons calls dad Gene 'the f***ing Donald Trump of rock'

Gene Simmons’ son Nick has described his outspoken father as “the fucking Donald Trump of rock.”

Nick was reacting to Kiss star Gene’s latest outspoken political comments, in which he praised police who captured the suspect in last weekend’s New York bomb attack which injured 31 people.

Ahmad Khan Rahami has been charged with with planting the bomb in the Chelsea area of New York, along with another device nearby and one in New Jersey.

Gene later said in an interview that he was a fan of police profiling – the controversial tactic which involves making assumptions based on the way people look or their ethnic or religious background.

Now son Nick tells TMZ: “He’s the fucking Donald Trump of rock. I can’t take it any more. I can’t wait to talk to him about this. It’s gonna be a great conversation – my mom’s gonna fucking hit him over the head.”

But Nick insists his father is not a racist, explaining: “I disagree with him, of course I do. But here’s where he’s coming from. He grew up in Haifa in a house with bulletholes in it. So he feels like he won the fucking Hunger Games by getting here.

“He made it to paradise and now he’s terrified of anyone taking away this amazing place that he found.

“I know what he means. He means like, ‘Whatever it takes to keep me and my loved ones safe.’ Every one of his shitty fucking opinions is usually from that viewpoint.

“It’s like, ‘Hold the liberty for a second and just keep us safe.’ It’s an impulse that a lot of people have and I think it’s wrong.

“But when people get Twitter outraged at him for this, you kind of miss the point. You’ve got to look at it in the context of where he’s coming from. He doesn’t think that because he’s racist. Nobody is racist for no reason, they were either brought up that way or someone taught them to be that way.

“I think there are some fake liberals out there who like to get outraged.”

Gene Simmons recently said celebrities should “shut their pieholes” when it comes to their opinions on politics.

Kiss star Gene Simmons falls on stage