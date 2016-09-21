Dave Kerzner releases digital EP Paranoia

Dave Kerzner has released a four-track digital EP called Paranoia.

The Sound of Contact founder has made the release available immediately via iTunes, Amazon and other digital music retailers.

It features two new studio songs ,with title track Paranoia originally planned for Kerzner’s debut solo album New World. As well as appearing on the new EP, it will also feature on Kerzner’s second solo album, due in 2017.

The other new song is The Field, an instrumental version of a song originally intended for Mantra Vega, Kerzner’s band project with Heather Findlay.

In addition, two previously unreleased live tracks are included on the EP. Secret and Recurring Dream were performed by the Dave Kerzner Band at Rosfest earlier this year.

The Paranoia EP is a supplement to Kerzner’s New World Live album, available in a range of formats via his website. The live album features Durga McBroom, long-time vocalist for Pink Floyd.

Kerzner says: “We did a live album and concert video so people around the world who might not have been able to make it to one of our shows could see and hear it performed live.

“I’m also working on my follow up solo album so I thought it would be nice to give people an early taste of what’s to come with the new studio tracks.”

Dave Kerzner Paranoia tracklist

Paranoia The Field Secret (live) Recurring Dream (live)

