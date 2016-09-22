Watch Opeth’s video for The Wilde Flowers

Opeth have released a lyric video for their track The Wilde Flowers.
It’s taken from the band’s 12th album Sorceress, to be launched on September 30 via Nuclear Blast.
Mainman Mikael Akerfeldt recently said that he’d been inspired by “the negative aspects of love” when it came to writing the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion.
He reported: “I’ve struggled a little bit in my relationships these last couple of years, and that has inspired me, I think, to write.
“Not that I deliberately sat down trying to write these types of lyrics. That’s literally what came out when I started trying to write.
“It’s only in retrospect that I kind of understood what it’s about.”
He added: “It’s something that I value extremely highly in my life, but it really can have a damaging effect on you – it did on me.”
Opeth begin a North American tour at the end of the month, with European dates to follow in November, including an appearance at London’s Wembley Arena.
Opeth: Sorceress tracklist
- Persephone
- Sorceress
- The Wilde Flowers
- Will O The Wisp
- Chrysalis
- Sorceress 2
- The Seventh Sojourn
- Strange Brew
- A Fleeting Glance
- Era
- Persephone (Slight Return)
Opeth 2016 tour dates
Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY
Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC
Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON
Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH
Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL
Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK
Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX
Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA
Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA
Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC
Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway
Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark
Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France
Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany
