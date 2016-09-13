Ulver confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2017

Ulver have been announced as the first band for the 2017 edition of the Be Prog! My Friend festival.

The event will take place in Barcelona, Spain, between June 30 and July 1 next year, with organisers delighted to welcome the Norwegian outfit to the festival bill.

They say in a statement: “Ulver are a fresh triumph of modern music, music that catches your heart and captures your soul.

“Ulver create music that cult festival Be Prog! My Friend must bring to Barcelona in its fourth edition in 2017.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Ulver released their 12th studio album titled ATGCLVLSSCAP in January this year. The title of the record was made up of the first letters of the 12 signs of the zodiac and featured 12 tracks containing over 80 minutes of music, much of which was improvised.

Speaking of the project, the band’s Kristoffer Rygg told TeamRock: “It’s not strictly jazz improv because we didn’t just walk onstage with no idea of what to play – it was more of a synthesis.

“There’s a lot of improvisation on this album, but it’s difficult to determine exactly how much. We had an idea of some basslines, groovy riffs and how long we should play a song before we changed the pace of it.

“All of the songs started off minimal from the onset and then we added enhancements, like samples, that we could layer ourselves on top of each track.”

