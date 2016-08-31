Jethro Tull's Stand Up expanded box set to be released

Parlophone have announced they’ll release Stand Up: The Elevated Edition by Jethro Tull on November 18.

The expanded version of the band’s second album has been remixed by Steven Wilson in 5.1 surround and stereo. The collection offers bonus tracks and live footage from a concert in Sweden, where they opened for Jimi Hendrix in 1969.

It will also feature the original album’s pop-up book artwork and an exclusive 112-page booklet, which includes an extensive history of the album and a track-by-track annotation by Ian Anderson. The packaging can be viewed below.

Anderson recently picked Stand Up as his favourite album, adding: “Because that was my first album of first really original music. It has a special place in my heart.”

Stand Up: The Elevated Edition can be pre-ordered on Jethro Tull’s website.

Jethro Tull Stand Up: The Elevated Edition tracklist

CD1: Stereo Mixes by Steven Wilson

A New Day Yesterday Jeffery Goes To Leicester Square Bouree Back To The Family Look Into The Sun Nothing Is Easy Fat Man We Used To Know Reasons For Waiting For A Thousand Mothers Living In The Past Driving Song Bouree – Morgan Version (previously unreleased) Living In The Past – Original 1969 Stereo Single Mix Driving Song – Original 1969 Stereo Single Mix A New Day Yesterday – BBC Sessions Fat Man – BBC Sessions Nothing Is Easy – BBC Sessions Bouree – BBC Sessions

CD2: Live at The Stockholm Konserthuset (January 9, 1969)

Introduction My Sunday Feeling Martin’s Tune To Be Sad Is A Mad Way To Be Back To The Family Dharma For One Nothing Is Easy A Song For Jeffery To Be Sad Is A Mad Way To Be – first show version Living In The Past – Original 1969 Mono Single Mix Driving Song – Original 1969 Mono Single Mix Stand Up Radio Spot #1 Stand Up Radio Spot #2

DVD1: Audio and Video

Steven Wilson remixes in 96⁄ 24 PCM stereo and DD/DTS 5.1 surround

96⁄ 24 flat transfer of Stand Up original stereo master tapes from June 5, 1969

96⁄ 24 flat transfer of original mono and stereo mixes of Living In The Past and Driving Song

Video footage from Stockholm 1969: To Be Sad Is A Mad Way To Be and Back To The Family

