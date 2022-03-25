Jethro Tull announce new art collection

Jethro Tull have teamed up with London's The Flood Gallery to launch an exclusive collection of Jethro Tull art. You can view a video of Ian Anderson unboxing the Super Deluxe box set below.

The Jethro Tull Art Collection will see the artwork for the first 14 Jethro Tull albums, from 1968's This Was to 1982's Broadsword And The Beast released in two different formats over the next 24 months. The collection kicks off with the artwork for 1971's Aqualung album.

"This is probably the ultimate box set ever," exclaims Ian Anderson. "It's all the album covers from the glory years of Jethro Tull, faithfully reproduced on high quality paper, embossed with the Jethro Tull logo."

The art comes printed in two large format sizes, 24” square (signed edition of 350 @ £120) and 28” square (signed edition of 150 @ £175). The prints are gallery quality giclées printed on 100% cotton rag archival paper stock and will all come numbered and signed by Ian Anderson and embossed with a Jethro Tull stamp and are all available individually.

The Super Deluxe custom-made box set comes with two bonus prints. All prints in the deluxe set are number-matched, signed by Ian Anderson and each print is embossed with a unique ‘Collectors Edition’ JT stamp. The Deluxe Boxes are handmade and only 75 of these amazing box sets are being made available to purchase worldwide (£1,800).

The Aqualung print and the Super Deluxe box set will be available for pre-order from 4pm on Friday March 25 and will be shipping from June. This will be followed in the Autumn by another 4 releases - Thick As A Brick, This Was, Stand Up and Benefit.

(Image credit: The Flood Gallery)