Jess & The Ancient Ones issue Secret Dreams video

Jess And The Ancient Ones have released a video for their track In Levitating Secret Dreams.

It’s taken from the album Second Psychedelic Coming: The Aquarius Tapes, to be launched on December 4 via Scart Recordings.

Songwriter Thomas Corpse says: “The album title can be seen as a bridge between the past and now. Some thoughts, words, and poems from the Aquarian age are bound to everlast and inspire generations to come, their core being essentially the same – love and freedom.

“Often in history that message has traveled from characters that society has announced to be ill, corruptive, and dangerous to common good. The rich in their ivory towers want to silence all of these poets and warriors – but luckily they never succeed.”