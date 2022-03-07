Jenny Hval releases new video for Freedom

Norwegian art rocker and novelist Jenny Hval has shared a video for her latest single Freedom which you can watch below. It's taken from her upcoming album Classic Objects, which will be released through her new label 4AD on March 11.

“I don’t know what freedom is," Hval says. "This song doesn't either. The lyrics are bombastic and silly, as if written by a political folk song generator. Nonetheless the song was needed on my record - I needed something short and sweet after a series of long, layered reflections.



“I imagine it being sung in a courtroom or in parliament when the debate gets too heated and everyone needs a break. In this imagined moment, everyone is singing in unison.



“This is the only way I can describe Freedom - as a kind of performative moment that breaks up the structure, language and ambivalence of the rest of the record. On its own, it seems weirdly clear and pure. I can’t really defend it. Or perhaps it is myself I can’t defend. The song is necessary. It just reminds me of the fact that I am not.”

Hval has previously released videos for Jupiter and Year Of Love. She will play EartH in Hackney, London on April 11.

