Jenny Hval releases video for new single Year Of Love

Norwegian art rocker Jenny Hval has released a video for her new single Year Of Love which you can watch below. It's taken from her upcoming album Classic Objects, which will be released through her new label 4AD on March 11. Year Of Love is based on a true story of a proposal happening in front of Hval while she was performing a few years ago

“For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? Year Of Love asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”

Like many recent albums Classic Objects resulted from the pandemic and lockdowns, although it is not a pandemic album rather one where the artist questions themselves and who they are.

“In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me'.

"This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs.”

(Image credit: 4AD Records)

Jenny Hval: Classic Objects

1. Year Of Love

2. American Coffee

3. Classic Objects

4. Cemetery of Splendour

5. Year of Sky

6. Jupiter

7. Freedom

8. The Revolution Will Not Be Owned