Jenny Hval releases new promo video for Spells

Norwegian singer songwriter Jenny Hval has released a new promo video for her song Spells.

Spells is taken from her new EP, The Long Sleep, just released through Sacred Bones Records. It's her first official release since 2016's Blood Bitch.

“A detective like version of Jenny is carrying a mysterious suitcase through various disco infused rooms," Hval told Prog of the concept behind the video. "At times her doppelganger appears. Soon enough the content of the chased suitcase is revealed to be pastel colored marshmallows. The slumber party is officially open and the sweets are up for grabs. A pillow fight evolves into a carnivalesque parade serving dance moves and crocodiles made out of bread and spinach - and with hard boiled eggs as eyes (recipe found in Roald Dahl's Revolting Recipes). On the dance floor Jenny attempts to become a disco ball by draping herself in silver sequins and by pointing with a Maglite on the rotating body. While she is covered in silvery fabrics and spinning, she is not noticing that the party is leaving her.”

Hval will release her debut novel, Paradise Rot, through Penguin Random House's Verso on October 2. She will also play St. John on Bethnal Green, London on June 5