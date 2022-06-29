Jellyfish release video trailer for new vinyl box set

Colourful 90s rockers Jellyfish are to have a seven-disc vinyl box set released to celebrate the band's singles releases throughout their impressive but short career. You can watch a video trailer below

When These Memories Fade will be limited to 1000 copies and will contain seven remastered multi coloured 7”s spanning the band’s original run of singles from the Bellybutton album, a bonus ‘covers’ single exclusive to the box set, a deluxe 64 page booklet featuring interviews alongside previously unseen photographs, memorabilia and for the Jellyfish completest, a 3D poster with custom Jellyfish glasses.

Jellyfish originally formed in San Fransisco in 1989 out of the ashes of Beatnik Beach. The band released two albums, Bellybutton (1990) and Split Milk (1993) but ground to a seemingly ignominious halt in 1994 with drumming vocalist Andy Sturmer's increasing discomfort with fame and subsequent withdrawal from the spotlight.

“We don’t fit anywhere, and we’re up against a wall all the time,” keyboard player Roger Manning told the Los Angeles Times in 1993. “It would be very easy to slip into whatever the current fad is and cash in on that movement for as long as it lasts. Fortunately, we’re not associated with anything like that.”

Manning hooked up with former Jellyfish colleagues Tim Smith and Eric Dover in 2020 in The Lickerish Quartet, who have released three well-received EPs recently, while Sturmer has tended to shun al interviews and works in film and television.

You can view the artwork, pack shot and tracklisting for When These Memories Fade below.

Pre-order When These Memories Fade.

Jelllyfish: When These Memories Fade

Disc 1

The King Is Half-Undressed

A. TheKingIsHalf-Undressed B. B. Calling Sarah

Disc 2

Baby’s Coming Back

A. Baby’s Coming Back B. All I Want Is Everything

Disc 3

The Scary-Go-Round EP

A1. Now She Knows She's Wrong

A2. Bedspring Kiss

B1. She Still Loves Him - Live

B2. Baby Come Back/ Baby's Coming Back (Medley) - Live

Disc 4

I Wanna Stay Home

A. I Wanna Stay Home

B. Jet - Live At The Hard Rock Cafe, San Francisco, 1991

Disc 5

The Ghost At Number One

A. TheGhost At Number One B. B. All Is Forgiven

Disc 6

New Mistake

A. New Mistake

B. He's My Best Friend

Disc 7

Covers

A. No Matter What - Live at Roxy, Hollywood, October 25th 1990

B. Think About Your Troubles - Recorded February 1994 in North Hollywood, CA