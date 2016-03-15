Jeff Beck reveals US summer tour dates

Jeff Beck has announced a string of summer dates to add to his previously announced Hollywood Bowl gig.

Beck previously revealed he would celebrate the 50th anniversary of his life in the music business with an August 10 show at the iconic Los Angeles venue, where he will be supported by Buddy Guy.

Now he’s revealed 11 further shows, with Guy onboard for most of the dates apart from July 22 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and July 24 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

When he announced the Hollywood Bowl gig, Beck said: “Sharing the stage and this moment with Buddy is a dream for me. His live concerts are legendary and the music world would be a very boring place without his influence.”

Jeff Beck Summer Tour 2016

Jul 19: Port Chester Capitol Theatre , NY

Jul 20: New York Theater At Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 22: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jul 23: Atlantic City Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center, NJ

Jul 24: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Jul 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 27: Vienna Wolf Trap For The Performing Arts, VA

Jul 29: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 30: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook, MI

Jul 31: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Aug 03: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA